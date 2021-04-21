Santos puncture against a tough Barcelona

04/21/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Santos lived a night to forget in its debut in the Libertadores group stage. They fell at home 0-2 against Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, with two goals conceded in the second half by Calos garcés and of In order to in own goal. It was a painful defeat. And, to complicate the situation, in the last minutes of the match, he ended up losing his captain through injury. Alison already Marinho, who was the most decisive player last season.

Nothing came out of the face of the mild Santista group, which, at no time, found the tools to overcome the pressure of the Ecuadorians, which were greatly favored by the storm that left the Vila Belmiro grass very heavy.

In the tactical duel between Argentine technicians, Fabián Bustos won the game over Ariel Holan. Barcelona, ​​well aware of its limitations, based its triumph on a strong and forceful defensive system, which completely deactivated the creative options of the Santistas. And, when he had his chances, the Ecuadorians did not forgive.

The Santos, little inspired above, returned to present the same problems in the containment, which he had already shown in the two previous qualifying rounds, against Deportivo Lara and San Lorenzo, and throughout the Paulista Championship. It is practically impossible for him to keep a clean sheet.

Without being one of the favorites for the title, Peixe have high hopes for the continental tournament. The misstep leaves Peixe in a very uncomfortable situation, since, next Tuesday, he has to visit Boca Juniors, in the reissue of one of the semifinals of the last edition. The Xeinezes, meanwhile, debut this Wednesday visiting The Strongest.