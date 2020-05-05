Flamengo, Jorge Sampaoli, Robinho and Lucas Veríssimo were some of the themes of President José Carlos Peres’ interview with ESPN. The manager took the opportunity to nudge the rival from Rio de Janeiro and the former coach, in addition to praising the eternal idol and calling the defender “the best in the world”.

Peres revealed that at the end of the year, Sampaoli, whom he called as an exceptional coach, asked for R $ 100 million in investments to continue in Vila Belmiro. “He said that ‘with this team we would not go anywhere’. And the funny thing is that now, at Atlético-MG, he wants half of the Santos team.”

One of the players desired by the Argentine coach, according to the Santos president, would be striker Soteldo. “But the offer went well below. Soteldo today, in South American football, is the player who decides. Maybe Gabigol too, there at Flamengo”, fired the leader.

Another player named by Peres that interests many teams is defender Lucas Veríssimo, but the president guarantees that a contract renewal agreement is close. “His dream is to play in Europe. And from what I see on the market, Lucas is the best defender in the world.”

While saying that Santos is a “selling and not buying team”, with the need to negotiate one or two players to “balance” finances, José Carlos Peres is optimistic about the future of the team, vice-national champion last year. “In the last game of the Brazilian last year we won four against Flamengo, who had an exceptional season, and could have been seven.”

To strengthen the team there is the possibility of another return of Robinho to Vila Belmiro. “We are talking, we are not going to do anything crazy, but I think it is very good if he can return, as he is a player who adds the squad.”

