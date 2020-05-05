The soap opera about Lucas Veríssimo’s contractual renewal with Santos is close to the end, at least that’s what the president of Peixe, José Carlos Peres says

Veríssimo scored Santos’ penultimate goal before the break in Brazilian football (Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Even after the defender had publicly charged the Santos official, in an interview after Santos won 1-0 against Delfin-ECU, for the second round of the Libertadores group stage, in Vila Belmiro, on March 10, Peres says that he did not has resentment.

– None, so much so that we have agreed to reform the contract with Veríssimo. He’s a valuable athlete, who said he needed to be valued, which is his right, I didn’t see any offense. We are reaching an agreement and soon we will be announcing. The pandemic got in the way a little – he said in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

The top hat even said that there was no official proposal from Atlético-MG by the athlete, just a contact through an intermediary, which did not please. For the president of Santos, Veríssimo is the best defender in the world and the tendency is to migrate to Europe, when it is time to leave Alvinegro Praiano.

– Nothing in writing came to me, an intermediary arrived who spoke of values ​​that don’t reach 30% of what we expect for him. For me, Veríssimo is the greatest defender in the world. I don’t speak like Santos, I speak like a market. The issue of leaving Veríssimo has to be Europe, because it is his dream – he pointed out.

Lucas Veríssimo’s contract with Santos expires in June 2022. He creates from the base alvinegra, the defender is in the club’s professionals since 2015, the athlete has 155 matches played with the shirt of Peixe.

