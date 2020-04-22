With the expected return of activities on May 4, Santos has been working on setting up a protocol to prevent coronavirus contagion. The model is in line with the format used by European clubs that have already resumed their work, such as Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, Napoli, etc. The idea is that both CBF and the São Paulo Football Federation also follow these measures.

The FPF has already positioned itself for the continuity of Paulistão, a decision that had the support of the Santos board, as anticipated by LANCE !. This return has not yet been scheduled, but the entity made it clear in a videoconference on April 15, with the presence of the presidents of all the A1 series clubs of the State, which will adopt safety regulations.

For its part, CBF has not yet set a certain date for the return of the Copa do Brasil, which was paralyzed, and the start of the Brasileirão, initially planned in the Brazilian calendar for May 2.

In order to follow international models, Peixe will need to provide a hygiene booth, a product developed to disinfect places with a flow of people and approved in several countries. All involved will have to pass through the site, both on arrival and on departure from the CT. The environment will be disinfected daily, before and after activities.

In addition, the club will provide COVID-19 tests for everyone involved in the training, which will be done on return and will continue periodically.

Only four players will be able to train at the same time, in an open space of 10,000m², respecting a distance of 20m, forcing a relay of athletes per day / period. In addition to them, only the trainer (or specific technician) and those responsible for disinfection can be present. All of them must undertake to respect the hygiene protocol and take their own personal items, such as water bottles and towels.

The recommendation is that the participants go to the training site alone in their vehicles and without stopovers. The trend is for the club to provide safe transportation to those who do not have their own car.

Upon arrival at the CT, the orientation is not to carry personal items, such as a watch or cell phone. Thereafter, a temperature test will be carried out, in addition to the passage through the sanitation booth, already mentioned.

Thereafter, players and coach will wear gloves that will be removed only at the end of the activity. To leave the Training Center, the procedure will be the same as the entrance.

