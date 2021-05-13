Santos: Matheus Doria assures that the claw of young people has been key in this campaign

The brazilian Matheus Doria from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that the claw of the youth of the squad has been key this campaign after the problem of injuries they have suffered, being able to get into the league of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

The mix of young players with veterans suited us well. Many players made their debut unprepared due to a series of injuries and they did well, I am very happy with that mix “, were the words of Matheus Doria.

The central defender spoke in an interview for the Fox Sports network, where he made it clear that they liked the mix with the young players, after having a large number of injuries during this season.

Matheus Doria also made it clear that the team’s goal is still to lift the championship in this tournament, so they must work hard to be able to pass over a tough rival like Rayados in these quarterfinals.

