As awaited by Santos fans as the return of football, striker Marinho is confident in a second semester completely different from the first.

Marinho has not played an official match for more than three months (Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

The player suffered a sprain in his left ankle in the first match of the season, in the 0-0 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in Vila Belmiro, in the debut of the Paulista Championship, on January 23.

After almost two months of recovery, the striker was in the final stages of transition, already training with the ball, when the pandemic state of the new coronavirus was introduced, which, among other things, paralyzed the football calendar.

With the first semester practically thrown away, Peixe’s shirt 11 lives a good expectation for the return and is confident in his performance in the second half of the season.

– I am living a good expectation for the second semester. Unfortunately I had an injury that broke the pace I was in, but it passed and I feel a lot better now. I want to make a great sequence with the group to achieve our goals in these coming months – said the player exclusively to LANCE !.

At Alvinegro Praiano since May last year, Marinho quickly got into the favor of the Santos fan, both for his good performances and for his humorous style. Responsible for fun memes, like the “mini random missile”, the name he gave to the great goal he scored in the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 11th round of the Brasileirão 2019, the athlete has good numbers inside of the four lines, with eight goals scored in 29 games for Santos.

