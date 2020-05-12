Santos Management Committee member, Matheus Rodrigues, revealed that the board talked to two names before agreeing to hire Jesualdo Ferreira in December last year: Gabriel Heinze, who recently resigned from Velez Sarsfield-ARG, and Jorge Desio, assistant to Jorge Sampaoli.

Desio and Heinze are part of the school of Argentine coaches

Photo: Lance!

In a live with journalist Fellipe Camargo, the CG representative said that in both cases the Fish consulted those involved, who soon rejected the possibility of taking over the team. There was no opening of negotiations.

– One of the main names quoted was Gabriel Heinze, who is now without a club, but who, at the time he was contacted, said he had a contract until the middle of the year and would comply. Besides Santos, Barcelona also probed – said the manager.

– Jorge Desio did not want to give up continuing his work with Jorge Sampaoli. Informally, there was a conversation with Desio. It was an idea that would please athletes and us on the board, but from a personal standpoint he didn’t want to. We would like, yes, it was a good one, I had the cast in hand and a line of work that we followed. All this was before we closed with Jesualdo – he added.

In turn, Matheus assured that the Santos dome did not seek Sebástian Becaccece, who currently runs Racing-ARG, and gained space in football by being Sampaoli’s assistant in the 2015 Copa America title with the Chilean team, and after that, having done a good job ahead of Defensa y Justicia, in 2017, when they eliminated São Paulo in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, in the middle of Morumbi.

– He (Becaccece) had only worked on the basis, but had no experience with good retrospectives in large teams – he said.

Jesualdo Ferreira was announced by Santos on December 23, after club representatives traveled to Lisbon to negotiate with the coach. His performance took place on January 8, as well as the beginning of his work with the cast. His debut was on January 23, in the 0-0 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in Vila Belmiro, for the first round of the Paulista Championship. The Portuguese has 12 games at the helm of Alvinegro Praiano, with six wins, three draws and three defeats, with 13 goals scored.

