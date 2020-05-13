The Santos Laguna Warriors will seek to recover within the eLiga MX, when today at 2:00 p.m., they face the Rays of Necaxa on the tenth day.

The Albiverdes will again be managed by Sampetrino striker Eduardo “Mudo” Aguirre, who has two wins and two losses behind him, the latter against the Tuzos del Pachuca, falling by the minimum against Kevin Álvarez.

Aguirre’s participation in the eLiga MX started with the right foot, beating Cruz Azul 4-3, with Santiago “Chaquito” Giménez at the controls, then defeated Puebla, with Brayan Angulo in command, with a crushing 6-0. .

For its part, the second defeat for the Comarca team and the first for the native striker from San Pedro de las Colonias, was against the Los Tigres and Francisco Venegas team, with an outrageous score of 4 goals by 0.

Aguirre will seek to close the participation of Los Guerreros within day 10 with a victory, which places Santos within the first three places in the classification, led by León thanks to the actions of Nicolás Sosa.

For his part, Necaxa reaches the tenth day of the eLiga MX with just nine units, the product of two wins, three draws and four setbacks.





THE LION OF SOSA WILL NOT STOP

León continues with a firm step in the eLiga MX after beating Pumas 3-1, in a duel played virtually in the Nou Camp stadium.

The goals of the “Green Bellies” victory were the work of Joel Campbell, Ángel Mena and Nicolás Sosa. Paraguayan Carlos González scored for the “auriazules”.

With this result, those from Bajío reached 26 units to occupy the top, while the team from the capital, which had just lost to America, kept 12 points.

Uruguayan Nicolás Sosa was in charge of handling the controls for those from Guanajuato, while Luis Quintana carried the adverse result.

In other results yesterday, Chivas and Monterrey equaled two goals, while Pachuca defeated Xolos 3-0 and reached 21 points.

