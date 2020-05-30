Fernanda is Santos’ only partner in Roraima

Santos has associates in all states of Brazil. And Fernanda Chaves Silva is the sole representative of the King Partner in Roraima.

The civil police officer became a partner in 2015, canceled the Gold Plan in May 2019 and migrated to “Black” on November 29 – the main category of Fish, with a 100% discount on tickets.

Fernanda cannot go to the games, but she is affiliated with Alvinegro for love, even with few benefits at a distance.

“What made me a partner? Only passion, to help in some way, considering that I don’t go to games because of the distance. Why am I still a member? I don’t have any benefits. I think Santos’s partner plan very “selfish”, I don’t know if it’s the right word, as fans from distant states have no benefit. I’m a partner since 2015 and at least that time the card arrived for me. for the black category. The membership card never arrived. I think the club could create incentives and attractions for fans from other states, “said the member, Sports Gazette.

“I understand that the King Partner even has affordable plans, but he could give better attention. Only those who pay are those who really like it, but it didn’t cost anything to send a happy birthday card, for example, or club magazines. I don’t know, something from like, “he added.

Fernanda Silva knows few Santos and became a supporter of Peixe under the influence of Giovanni and company.

“I really only know one, my father-in-law. But there are fans here (Roraima), yes, it is not very common, but now and then we” run into “some on the street. My daughter and stepdaughter are fans, because of my influence. I always buy shirts, official products for them. In addition to seeing other fans now and then, I know that they exist, because in club stores here there are always Santos products “, he explained.

“I have no kinship influences. Nobody in my family is or was a Santos player. I became a Santos player as a child, just watching Giovanni’s team, Messias, on TV in that 1995 (Brazilian vice-championship). I fell in love. Last year I programmed myself to go to São Paulo, in the Paulista Championship, but Santos didn’t have control of the field and played against Corinthians at their home (single fans). Thanks for having known the capital a little, “he concluded.

According to Santos, the sending of the card appears in the system on January 20 this year. Fernanda questioned the lack of receipt on April 16. The operation of making and sending cards was halted during the coronavirus pandemic and the team works remotely.

Peixe studies ways to benefit fans from other states, but understands that it is a general difficulty and the club does no less than other big ones in Serie A. The discount on products at Santos Store is one of the advantages.

Remote voting, requested by a large part of the fans, does not advance in the Deliberative Council – in Brazil, Bahia and Internacional managed to make it viable. Anyway, the associate can participate in the election physically, even in the cheapest plans.

The cheapest monthly fee for those who live far away is impeded in the Bylaws. Some decisions are the prerogatives of the Council and not just management.

According to the partner’s real-time accountant, Santos has 24331 non-performing affiliates until the publication of this article. See the numbers by state.

Sports Gazette

