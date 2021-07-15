Santos Laguna would be reinforced with European striker to replace Santiago Muñoz

Santos Laguna would let Santiago Muñoz leave for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, since the player would not be interested in continuing in the team and with only six months left on his contract, his intention is to be able to emigrate to the old continent and play in one of the In the major leagues of Europe, faced with this, the ‘Warriors’ would already have a substitute for the young attacker.

According to information from Simone Lorini of Parma Live, Santos Laguna would have in his sights the Dutch striker Alessio da Cruz of Parma who has just been relegated to Serie B in Italian football to cover what would be the hard loss of Santi Muñoz.

“Outgoing negotiations for Parma: Alessio Da Cruz goes to Mexico, ongoing negotiations with Santos Laguna,” wrote Lorini on his Twitter.

A EUROPEAN TO SANTOS? According to the portal “https://t.co/Lb5N7RVh2Q”, Santos Laguna would be in talks with Parma of Italy, to acquire the Dutch player ( ), Alessio da Cruz. Center forward who can also play as a winger for both bands. pic.twitter.com/Sx9WHvsPVH – Warrior sentiment. (@ SentimientoG1) July 13, 2021

Da Cruz is a 24-year-old striker who belongs to the Parma team and who, according to said media, would already be negotiating with Santos Laguna to close this negotiation for the Dutch attacker.

Alessio da Cruz has already had an extensive journey through European football when he played with Ajax from his country and Twente from the Netherlands as well as on Wednesday from England.

