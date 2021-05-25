Santos Laguna will have to break a streak at the Azteca Stadium to be champion

Santos Laguna managed to get his ticket to the final, despite the loss to Puebla this weekend; However, the result has caused concern in the fans of the region, since Almada’s team cannot get out of a bad streak.

Those led by the Uruguayan strategist will have to take advantage of their home in the first leg if they do not want to be in trouble in the first leg. Aztec stadium, since they have only won one game of the last 11 on the road.

Also read: Club Santos: Guillermo Almada warns Cruz Azul ahead of the final

Despite being the highest-scoring team in the final phase with 11 goals, Santos Laguna has failed to win in their last five visits, being on matchday 11, against Xolos de Tijuana, their last victory.

Santos Laguna has five straight starts without winning. ➖ 1-1 Guadalajara

❌ 0-1 Querétaro

❌ 0-1 Pachuca

➖ 1-1 Monterrey

❌ 0-1 Puebla pic.twitter.com/m4zDx33LXE – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 24, 2021

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

For its part, Blue Cross It has grown all season at the Azteca stadium, being the best venue of the tournament, losing a single game in the Clausura 2021, against Club Puebla on matchday 2.