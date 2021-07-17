Santos Laguna will have Dutch reinforcement

MEXICO CITY.

Through their social networks, Santos Laguna’s squad announced that an agreement had been reached with Parma of Italy for the loan of Dutch striker Alessio Da Cruz, to the Torreón complexTherefore, the player will be arriving this Saturday at the Warriors facilities to carry out the corresponding medical examinations and make his link with the team led by Guillermo Almada official.

In view of the insistence of Santiago Muñoz for wanting to emigrate to European football, the board of directors of the albiverde group was given the task of negotiate the temporary transfer of Da Cruz, as they require a player to help them on offense and to increase internal competition with the young homegrown players.

-Communication | Parma and Santos Laguna signed a temporary transfer agreement for Alessio Da Cruz. # ModoGuerrero- – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 16, 2021

The Last season Da Cruz played for Groningen of the Eredivisie, however, the team that owns his card is Parma, where he has also played, but that has yielded it on several occasions to squads such as the Sheffield Wednesday, Ascoli and Spezia.

It is worth mentioning that Alessio only scored four goals in the recent football year, in 22 games he played for Groningen.

