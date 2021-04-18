Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Lineups of the match of J15 of Liga MX

Santos Laguna receives the Toluca team on the TSM Stadium field on matchday 15 of the Closing 2021. A game of great importance for both teams, with two days left before the regular tournament ends.

The directed box knows that it is forced to win if it wants to continue in the competition for a direct ticket to Liguilla. In case of winning, Santos equaled in points to Striped; however, it should be noted that they have two games pending and the goal difference favors them.

Santos Laguna Lineup: Acevedo, Torres, Doria, Cervantes, Otero, Prieto, Isijara, Campos, Aguirre, Preciado and Muñoz

For their part, those led by Hernán Cristante have an opportunity to climb to fifth position, otherwise, they would be putting their playoff pass in the last days at risk.

Toluca lineup: García, Barbieri, Torres, Salinas, Sambueza, Baeza, Rigonato, Vázquez, Estrada, Yrizar and Canelo