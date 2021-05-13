Santos Laguna vs Rayados: Probable Lineups of the MX Liguilla Quarterfinals

The Rayados de Monterrey visit the Warriors of Santos Laguna this Thursday at the Santos Modelo Territory to start the series of Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2021 Liguilla o’clock at 9:05 p.m., a game that you can see through the Fox Sports screens.

The Warriors arrived at these instances after easily circumventing the Repechage against the Gallos del Querétaro, giving them a painful 5-0 win, setting the course at the close of the tournament, where they had left some doubts.

Also read: Daniella Chávez poses on the bed with a tiny outfit of lace and thread

For its part, Rayados de Monterrey qualified directly for the Liguilla as fourth place in the general classification, although the regios left a sea of ​​doubts in their performance at the close of the tournament, where they registered three defeats in the last five games.

The probable lineups for Santos vs. Monterrey are as follows: Santos Laguna Lineup: Carlos Acevedo; Emilio Orrantia, Félix Torres, Matheus Dória, Omar Campos; Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes; Juan Otero, Diego Valdés, Ayrton Preciado; Eduardo Aguirre. Monterrey lineup: Hugo González; Miguel Layún, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo; Maxi Meza, Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso Gonzále; Rogelio Funes Mori, Vincent Janssen. HISTORY IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS: 21 victories for Rayados 23 tie 20 victories for Santos

Also read: FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez takes out ‘gunpowder’ with her ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content