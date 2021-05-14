Santos Laguna vs Rayados: Lineups for the MX Liguilla Quarterfinals

The Rayados de Monterrey visit the Warriors of Santos Laguna in the TSM in search of taking advantage in the quarterfinal series and both Almada and Javier Aguirre will send their best eleven available in the first leg, in search of a move to the semis.

Although Rayados looks a favorite, it is the most even series of the quarterfinals and promises to be an exciting match from side to side.

Santos arrives after thrashing Querétaro 5-0 in the playoffs and with the highest spirits, so Rayados should not be trusted.

The alignments of Santos vs Monterrey are the following:

Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo; Emilio Orrantia, Félix Torres, Matheus Dória, Omar Campos; Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes; Juan Otero, Diego Valdés, Ayrton Preciado; Eduardo Aguirre.

Monterrey: Hugo González; Adrián Mora, Miguel Layún, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, Jesús Gallardo; Maxi Meza, Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso González and Vincent Janssen.

