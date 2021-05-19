Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Probable lineups of the Semifinal of the Clausura 2021

The Warriors of Santos Laguna will receive the Puebla this Thursday, May 20 at the TSM of Torreón to start the battle of the Semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla in which they will look for the ticket to fight for the title of the contest against the winner of Pachuca and Cruz Azul next May 30.

Santos arrived at these instances after defeating Gallos De Querétaro 5-0 in the Repechage round and eliminating Rayados de Monterrey with a 3-2 overall score in the Quarterfinals.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul would have its first confirmed loss for Apertura 2021

Of the four classified to Semis, Santos is the only team that has not lost in this postseason and the one with the best streak in this tournament closing, since they have not lost in the last 4 games.

For its part, Puebla arrives with full morale after eliminating the Rojinegros from the Atlas in a series that ended with a 1-goal draw, favoring those from La Franja for their best position in the standings.

Probable lineups for Santos Laguna vs Puebla in the Semifinal of the Clausura 2021 Santos: Acevedo; Orrantía, Torres, Dória, Chagoya; Gorriarán, Cervantes; Isijara, Valdés, Preciado and Aguirre. Puebla: Silva; Reyes, Perg, Segovia; Corral, Salas, Aguilar, Reyes; Fernandez; Escoto and Ormeño.

Also read: Will 30 be the charm? Cruz Azul and its history of failures in Liguilla

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content