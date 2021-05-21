Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Lineups for the first leg semifinals of Clausura 2021

The activity of the first leg semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League continue this Thursday, May 20, with the visit of the Puebla Strip to Santos Laguna, in the TSM Corona Stadium.

Guillermo Almada’s Guerreros come from the playoffs, where they passed the Gallos Blancos, and later eliminated the Rayados del Monterrey in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate.

For its part, the Strip of Nicolás Larcamón advanced directly after finishing among the first four positions of the Clausura 2021. Already in the quarterfinals, it eliminated the Rojinegros del Atlas in a series that ended tied 1-1, but where the Enfranñados they advanced by position in the table.

The alignments of the first leg of the semifinals Santos vs Puebla

Santos Laguna: C. Acevedo, C. Orrantia, M. Doria, F. Torres, O. Campos, D. Valdés, F. Gorriarán, A. Cervantes, J. Otero, E. Aguirre, E. Preciado.

Puebla: A. Silva, S. Reyes, I. Reyes, M. Perg, M. Araújo, G. Corral, J. Salas, O. Fernández, A. Escoto, S. Ormeño.

