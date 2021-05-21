Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Fans explode due to overcrowding at TSM Corona

Football

This Thursday, May 20, the first leg semifinal of the 2021 Clausura Tournament was played between Santos Laguna and the Puebla Strip, at the TSM Corona Stadium, which had the authorization to open its doors by 50%.

However, as happened in the Hidalgo Stadium, in the duel between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine, in the transmissions it was possible to see a greater amount than that allowed in the stands.

Also read: Liga MX: Gastón Sauro will not continue with the Diablos del Toluca

Due to this, the fans exploded through social networks, demanding that the Liga MX respect the rules implemented in the beginning, since the sanitary conditions to attend these types of events without respecting the healthy distance do not yet exist.

After what was done by the Tuzos, the government of the state of Hidalgo imposed on Pachuca a fine of around half a million pesos, so we will have to wait for a statement from the state of Coahuila or the municipality of Torreón.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content