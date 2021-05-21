Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Fans explode due to overcrowding at TSM Corona

This Thursday, May 20, the first leg semifinal of the 2021 Clausura Tournament was played between Santos Laguna and the Puebla Strip, at the TSM Corona Stadium, which had the authorization to open its doors by 50%.

However, as happened in the Hidalgo Stadium, in the duel between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine, in the transmissions it was possible to see a greater amount than that allowed in the stands.

Due to this, the fans exploded through social networks, demanding that the Liga MX respect the rules implemented in the beginning, since the sanitary conditions to attend these types of events without respecting the healthy distance do not yet exist.

After what was done by the Tuzos, the government of the state of Hidalgo imposed on Pachuca a fine of around half a million pesos, so we will have to wait for a statement from the state of Coahuila or the municipality of Torreón.

Well, I don’t know about you but at the Santos stadium you can also see that they were worth the limit … What’s up @LigaBBVAMX? Do you send yourself alone or what? EYE @SSalud_mx, do fucking something – BLUE NATION® (@_NacionAzul) May 21, 2021

The stadium looks almost full. Is that limited capacity? – Dr. Guerrero-Santos ⚽ (@RealDrAmayahJR) May 21, 2021

Have you seen the stadium of saints? It is the same as the tuzos, so better – Miros Lugo ⚽ (@LugoMiros) May 21, 2021

I assure you that if it had been the overcrowding in the Azteca, Cruz Azul match, they would have even vetoed the stadium, but since Pachuca and Santos (who also see more people than allowed) they do not generate so much controversy because only a simple multita and there it is. ♀️ ♀️ – Rosana Cruz (@ nalliz27) May 21, 2021

Well, also in the Santos stadium you can see a lot of people, also the TMS fits 30,000 spectators with the images, more than 12 or 15 thousand people are seen – Roberto Cordova (@ chaka_210) May 21, 2021

Well, the Santos stadium is also very full, not like the one in Pachuca but there is no distance, because they have already seen the fine dump of the @FMF and there are more millions that they earn for putting that amount of people with everything and everything that they consume inside the stadium …. pic.twitter.com/8Mdk26f8PH – gustavo orozco (@ tavoman88) May 21, 2021

And today Santos followed, I see an almost full stadium, will they still come out to apologize and pay their $ 40 thousand fine @LigaBBVAMX? On Saturday to fill the Azteca. – iCharly_Boy (@GuzIcharles) May 21, 2021

How will the Santos Stadium be, I imagine the same as Pachuca yesterday – Carlos Burgos (@Burgos_Aguila) May 21, 2021

