Santos Laguna vs Gallos de Querétaro: Probable lineups for the Clausura 2021 repechage match

This Saturday, the team of Santos Laguna receives Querétaro on the TSM Stadium field, in a match corresponding to the repechage that will grant a ticket to the 2021 Clausura League

The region’s team let go of the great opportunity to qualify directly for the ‘Big Party’ of Mexican football by drawing on the last day against Club Puebla, so they will have to play their pass before one of the surprises of the tournament.

Guillermo Almada’s future remains uncertain with Santos, so this could be his last game in charge of the team should he lose.

Probable alignment of Santos Laguna

Goalkeeper: Acevedo. Defenders: Orrantia, Torres, Doria, Chagoya. Midfielders: Cervantes, Gorriarán, Otero, Preciado. Forwards: Muñoz and Aguirre.

For its part, Héctor Altamirano’s team got into the last spot in the playoffs after Pumas’s defeat against Club América; however, with the leadership and experience of several of their players they will try to surprise.

Probable alignment of Querétaro

Goalkeeper: Alcalá. Defenders: Mendoza, Cervantes, Doldán, Vera. Midfielders: Montes, Madrigal; Sepúlveda, Montero. Forwards: Ibarra, Silveira.