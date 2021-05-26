Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and where to watch the first leg of the final in Liga MX

There is no deadline that is not met or date that does not arrive, the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX is here; Santos Laguna will open the series in the Santos Modelo Territory Stadium receiving the Cruz Azul at 9:00 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the signs of Fox Sports.

Those led by Juan Reynoso They come from eliminating Club Pachuca, the Machine was the leader of the competition and seeks to take an important step, after an incredible Clausura 2021 where they reached the record for the most victories in the MX League.

On the other hand, the Laguneros, who solved the key against Puebla in the first leg with a 3-0 that allowed them to fall 1-0 against the “Strip” in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, will seek their second title in three years and that He will seek his third consecutive star in a foreign stadium, after winning the title against Gallos Blancos in Querétaro and against the Red Devils against Toluca at Nemesio Diez.

“Reaching a final is not just anything, we are two steps away from achieving the goal” | We spoke with Alan Cervantes after the game and this is what he told us. # VaPor7i⭐ pic.twitter.com/RawvVYPtzb – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 24, 2021

The only occasion that they have been measured in a final, happened precisely 13 years ago. The first leg match at the Estadio Azul ended 1-2 in favor of the Warriors, with goals from Fernando Arce and Chucho Benítez.

For the return, the Machine did not manage to do the feat and they drew 1-1, remembering the great goal by Daniel Ludueña that meant the third Verdiblanco title.

