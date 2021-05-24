Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Los Guerreros seek championship record in short tournaments

Founded in 1983, Santos Laguna are one of the most successful teams in Liga MX and their entire record began to be written since the establishment of the short tournaments in the Mexican Soccer, being one of the institutions with the most final disputed under this format (10) and in this Closing 2021 in view of Blue Cross they will seek to tie a record in Aztec football.

With 6 titles won in short tournaments, Santos Laguna will try to achieve his seventh crown against La Maquina, a title with which he would tie the record of the Red Devils of Toluca, the club with the most championships since the arrival of the short tournaments in Liga MX.

With 37 years of history and only 31 years in the Mexican First Division, Santos Laguna and Pachuca are the second clubs with the most titles in short tournaments, only behind Toluca, so in this Clausura 2021, the Albiverdes could join the Diablos Reds as the most winners.

With 6 finals won out of 10 disputed, Santos has one of the best averages in the finals of short tournaments, far exceeding the average of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, a team that has played 7 titles in this format, but has only won 1 of they.

FINALS IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS OF CRUZ AZUL: Won: Winter 1997. Lost: Winter 1999, Closing 2008, Opening 2008, Opening 2009, Closing 2013, Opening 2018. FINALS IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS OF SANTOS LAGUNA: Won: Winter 1996, Summer 2001, Closing 2008, Clausura 2012, Clausura 2015, Clausura 2018. Lost: Summer 2000, Bicentennial 2010, Apertura 2010, Apertura 2011. Top winners in Liga MX Short Tournaments: Toluca: 7

Saints: 6

Pachuca: 6 America: 5 Tigers: 5 Pumas: 4 Striped: 4 Chivas: 3 Leon: 3

Blue Cross: 1

Necaxa: 1 Morelia: 1 Xolos: 1

