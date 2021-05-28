Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Joaquín Beltrán gives advice to ‘La Maquina’ prior to the final

Although many fans remember him with Pumas, Joaquin Beltran was a participant in that final in 2008, between Blue Cross Y Santos Laguna. In an interview for the newspaper Esto, the ‘Capi’ recalled that would be in which they were close to cutting the streak.

Beltrán spoke about that series, noting that the key match was the first leg, where they missed several opportunities, indicating that it was a very even match, but a goal from Ludueña ended up sentencing the final.

“The fact of not taking advantage in the first leg was a heavy slab for the team. It was a very even final, very disputed, with two good soccer teams. The key was not to take advantage of the Azul stadium. We went to Torreón with a 1-2 loss. Knowing how complicated Corona Stadium was, it looked difficult. The team fought until the end and right at the end we had a ball that would have sent everything into overtime. The difference was a goal from Ludueña in the second leg. The team was well worked and directed under the orders of Markarián ”.

The now analyst sees this Cruz Azul breaking the title drought, pointing out that it is a solid and practical team, which despite having a difficult closure, must go out to play as they did against Pachuca.