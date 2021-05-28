Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Fans explode Pablo Montero for his interpretation of the National Anthem

This Thursday, May 27, Santos Laguna received the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine at the TSM Corona Stadium, for the first leg of the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, which had controversy from before the beginning with the interpretation of the National Anthem.

As is customary in Mexican soccer finals, before starting the match, honors are paid to the flag and the National Anthem is interpreted. On this occasion, it was Pablo montero the one in charge of singing at TSM Corona.

Also read: Cruz Azul: The great gesture of Jesús Corona with Roberto Alvarado vs Santos Laguna

However, the interpretation of the Mexican singer left a lot to be desired, since on several occasions he hesitated and even modified some parts of the lyrics of the Mexican National Anthem.

“That your eternal destiny calls us to deal with courage” ♂️ Pablo Montero was wrong in the National Anthem.pic.twitter.com/FDWl2MFtwD – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) May 28, 2021

Due to this, the fans exploded through social networks, criticizing the poor presentation of Pablo Montero and his ignorance of the lyrics of the National Anthem, something that many considered a lack of respect.

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA already forgot the hymn to Pablo Montero – San Cadilla (@SanCadilla) May 28, 2021

Not even the fan of the hat went well for Pablo Montero. – Liga MX Shitposting (@LMXChipotle) ​​May 28, 2021

Pablo Montero already screwed up a shitload of times hahahahaha – César Medina (@ cessmedher10) May 28, 2021

There won’t be a bastard who can sing the national anthem without making a mistake. For a change, today Pablo Montero screwed up ♂️ pic.twitter.com/AkNyOEGPFI – JF Mx (@JordanFactor) May 28, 2021

Pablo Montero sang a new version of the Mexican National HYMN … – Analysts (@_Analistas) May 28, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content