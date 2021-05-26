Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Benjamín Galindo minimizes the curse of the Machine

Everything is ready for the grand finale of Closing 2021, where Club Santos and Cruz Azul will seek the long-awaited title of Liga MX, so the former player of both teams, Benjamin Galindo gave his impressions for the match of matches.

“The truth is, a lot of affection from both parties. I think it was lacking in Cruz Azul as in Santos. I was champion and also, they treated me quite well, so you can’t see a better ending. Really, I’m very happy because the two teams met. They performed quite well and it is a very fair final. Both teams play well and it will be a very good final because both teams seek to offend and the rival goal and it may be more interesting. “

Maestro Galindo minimized that the Cruz Azul drought will be a trigger for the Machine to play the final against Club Santos under pressure, in Benjamin’s words this is more of a motivation.

“More than pressure it is one more incentive. Regardless that we came out ahead in that commitment and very happy to be champions. More than pressure, for me it is a motivation to be in a final.”

“The one that defends better is going to win. Both teams offend well, they have good players up front, but for me, the one that defends better is going to have a better chance of winning.”

The former Cruz Azul and Santos player confessed that it is very important for Cruz Azul to return to a final, as it is the reward of what Juan Reynoso has done throughout the season.

“It is something very big. They have another chance of winning it and that is the important thing. They had a good tournament, also, the fans are happy with Juan Reynoso, apart from the fact that he played great football, the truth was he did quite well.”

