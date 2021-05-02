Santos Laguna vs Club Puebla: Lineups for the match of matchday 17 in Liga MX

The team of Santos Laguna receive the Club Puebla at TSM Stadium, looking for a direct ticket to League. A game in which more than the three points are played and will define a large part of the keys.

Guillermo Almada know that they are obliged to win if they want to get the last direct quota to the ‘Fiesta Grande with 28 units, beating Club Puebla by one point

Santos Laguna lineup: Acevedo, Torres, Doria, Orrantia, Otero, Gorriarpan, Cervantes, Campos, Preciado, Muñoz and Aguirre.

For its part, the group led by Nicolás Larcamón is in a great moment, so they want to close the tournament with a ‘flourish’. Puebla have not lost their last five games and if they do, they will qualify for their second consecutive league. In addition, it must be remembered that Santiago Ormeño is two goals away from Alexis Canelo, for the scoring leadership.

Puebla alignment: Silva: Corral, Perg, Segovia, I. Reyes, S. Reyes, De Buen, Aguilar, Fernández, Arapujo and Tabo