Santos Laguna thrashes Puebla and takes an important step towards the final (Summary, Videos)

Santos Laguna hit first in the first leg semifinal of Closing Tournament 2021 on the court of TSM Corona Stadium, by defeating the Strip of Puebla 3-0, with a double of Eduardo “the Mute” Aguirre and another annotation of Ayrton Preciado.

Just 40 seconds after the game had started, the Warriors had a throw-in near the Strip area that ended in a center that was finished off with a popcorn by Eduardo “el Mudo” Aguirre, putting the 1-0 in favor of the home team before the minute of play.

After this revolutionized start, Puebla tried to balance the process of the game little by little, and when it seemed that it was achieving it, a filtered pass arrived again to the “Mudo” Aguirre, so that he could define in a perfect way chopping the ball before the exit of Anthony Silva.

Los Enfranjados began to generate plays of considerable danger towards the end of the first half, but Carlos Acevedo was called a hero and took out everything that the Puebla offensive sent him.

For the second half, both teams went out in search of goals and turned goalkeepers Silva and Acevedo into figures, each having a couple of important saves.

Despite the fact that the two teams created danger in the rival frame, it was Santos who scored again on a corner kick, where after several rebounds, Ayrton Preciado found the ball and burst the frame to make it 3-0 at 72.

In this way, Puebla is obliged to win by 3 goals in the second leg next Sunday at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. However, if Santos scores a goal, Puebla has to win by four goals difference (5-1, 6-2, 7-3), since the global tie would give the Warriors a pass for the away goal. .

