Santos Laguna: Ronaldo Prieto suffered a cervical sprain after Antuna’s ball

Football player Ronaldo prieto from Santos Laguna de la MX League, suffered a cervical sprain injury, after the ball received in the duel against the Chivas del Guadalajara, in actions of day 13 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The board of the Club Santos Laguna released this information, confirming that the injury suffered by the player was a first degree cervical sprain, so he is undergoing a medical evaluation to find out how he is doing.

DRAMATIC MOMENT LIVED IN THE AKRON Ronaldo Prieto was knocked out on the pitch after receiving a ball in the face during the tie between Chivas and Santos, which caused him to be taken by ambulance to a hospital # CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/CjBAKTtOgR – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 5, 2021

Ronaldo Prieto suffered a hard impact with the ball after a strong shot from the Sagrado Rebaño footballer Uriel Antuna, for which he had to leave the match on a stretcher and with oxygen, being quickly transferred to a hospital in the city of Guadalajara.

The 24-year-old forward who has seen action in 10 matches of this tournament and added more than 800 minutes of action, was reported as stable but had to spend a night in the hospital to observe the force of the impact.

