Santos Laguna receives Monterrey in their fiefdom

05/13/2021

On at 10:45 CEST

Next Friday at 04:05 the Liga MX de Clausura meeting will be held, which will measure the Santos Laguna and to Monterrey in the Tsm Corona Stadium.

The Santos Laguna comes to the second match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Puebla.

For his part, the Monterrey managed to defeat the Mazatlan 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Vincent Janssen, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Santos Laguna.

The two rivals have met before in the Tsm Corona Stadium, in fact, the numbers show three losses and 10 draws in favor of the Santos Laguna. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of four games in a row undefeated at home against Monterrey. The last match they played together in this competition was in February 2021 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Santos Laguna.

Regarding his position in the Liga MX de Clausura classification table, we can see that between the Santos Laguna and the Monterrey there is a difference of two points. The Santos Laguna He comes into the match in fifth position with 26 points in the locker. As for his rival, the Monterrey, is in fourth position with 28 points.