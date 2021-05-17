Santos Laguna qualify for the semifinals after drawing 1-1 against Monterrey

05/17/2021 at 3:30 AM CEST

The Monterrey and the Saints They ended their confrontation in the quarterfinals with a 1-1 draw in the match played this Monday at the Bbva Stadium. The teams already met previously in the first leg at Tsm Corona Stadium, which ended with a score of 2-1 for the Santos Laguna. With this triumph, the Santos Laguna he will remain in the competition for at least the next phase, waiting to face his next contender.

The first part of the game started in a positive way for the local team, who released the light with a Maximiliano Meza in the 30th minute, thus ending the first period with the score of 1-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Lagunero team, who got the tie with a goal from Ronaldo prieto shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, concluding the match with a final result of 1-1.

The technician of the Monterrey, Javier Aguirre, gave entry to the field to Stefan medina, Matias Kranevitter Y Dorlan Pabon replacing Cesar Montes, Celso ortiz Y Maximiliano Meza, while on the part of the Saints, Guillermo Almada replaced Andres Ibargüen, Jesus Ocejo, Santiago René Muñoz Y Ronaldo prieto for Jesus Isijara, Fernando Gorriarán, Eduardo Aguirre Y Ayrton Preciado.

The referee showed six yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Nicolas Sanchez, Celso ortiz, Jesus Gallardo Y Gabriel Funes Mori) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Felix torres Y Alan Cervantes.

After the game, the Santos Laguna will be in the next round of the Liga MX de Clausura, while the Monterrey was eliminated from the competition.