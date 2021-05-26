Santos Laguna: Oribe Peralta forgets Chivas and flirts with the Warriors

With 37 years of age and six months of contract with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the future of Oribe Peralta seems to be safe with the Flock until next December, at least that is how the Guadalajara club let him see it by not including it in its official list of transferable for the Opening 2021Although the forward himself has shown his desire to return to Santos Laguna, the team where he spent his best years in Liga MX.

Right on the week where the Warriors will play a final more in the Mexican Futbl, now against Blue Cross, Oribe Peralta left a clear nod to the Lagunero club, because in a publication on social networks he assured that he would be the happiest to return to play with Santos Laguna.

Peralta published a photo on his social networks, which was commented on by a Santos Laguna fan, who asked him to return to the team to retire as a professional footballer as a Liga MX champion, for which Peralta reacted with a comment.

“I’d be the happiest,” replied the Brush, although he later deleted the comment.

Peralta is close to completing two years with the Rayadas Girls of Guadalajara, a period in which he has not been able to stand out as a reinforcement of weight in the team, limiting his contribution to the level of spirit and experience in the dressing room.

With Santos, Oribe lived his best days as a professional, scoring more than 80 goals and being champion in two Liga MX tournaments.

