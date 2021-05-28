Santos Laguna: Omar Campos, the young man who went from being a ‘dealer’ to playing in a Liga MX final

Santos Laguna is currently contesting the final of the Guardianes 2021 and in the starting 11 against Cruz Azul, he lined up Omar Campos, an 18-year-old winger who debuted this season and who has earned a place in the Almada team.

The Mexican footballer was able to make his debut in Liga MX on matchday 2 of Guardianes 2021 against the UANL Tigres and from matchday 4, he won the place in the starting box, he has not released it until the final.

But what draws Campos’s attention is not only his metaphorical rise in football, but the story behind it, because a couple of years ago, it was distributed from Uber Eats in Tepito, the neighborhood where he is from.

In 2015, Campos, at 12 years old, arrived at Santos Laguna Sub 13 but after a tournament and only 37 minutes played, he returned to his origins where he worked as a delivery man, before returning to seek his dream.

In 2017 he returned to Torreón. This time to the Sub 15 where he won the title until reaching the Sub 20, just 17 years old.

Now, he has the opportunity to be champion with Santos Laguna and make history in the Lagunero team.

