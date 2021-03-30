Santos Laguna: Matheus Doria warns Chivas prior to their duel on date 14

The Brazilian footballer Matheus Doria in the Santos Laguna de la MX League, issued a strong warning to the entire Chivas del Guadalajara, prior to their meeting on matchday 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Fernando is one of the most important players, we are not happy about his injury. We know that we have an important opportunity against Chivas and do it for him, give him the victory. Those who come from Chivas have to be focused, we had players who went to the National Team, that’s good, and we hope it will be an advantage, “said Matheus Doria.

The South American central defender spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he made it clear that his only objective is to get the three points from his visit to Guadalajara, to continue fighting for the top positions in this tournament.

⚽ “We don’t have much time to be sorry because when you open your eyes you already have 3 games ahead. Now it’s up to someone else to show why they are wearing the Santos shirt” ️ ️Matheus Doria, Club Santos pic.twitter.com/Yj7Em176uG – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 30, 2021

Matheus Doria also spoke about the unfortunate injury of his teammate Fernando Gorriarán, assuring that they are not happy about his injury and are going for the victory to dedicate it to his teammate.

