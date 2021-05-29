Santos Laguna: Matheus Dória dreams of being champion at Azteca like Pele’s Brazil

The brazilian Matheus Doria, defense of Santos Laguna of Mexican soccer, acknowledged this Friday that he had the dream of winning a championship with his team at the Azteca Stadium as the Brazilian team did in the world Cup from Mexico 1970.

“For me it would be very important that where Brazil was world champion I could lift a championship, in such an emblematic stadium; it is a dream that makes me very excited,” said the defender prior to the return match of the Clausura final. 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca seeks Erick Gutiérrez from PSV as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

In the first leg, held last Thursday, Santos fell 0-1 at home to Cruz Azul. In the second leg, Santos will visit La Maquina next Sunday at the Azteca Stadium.

Dória accepted that the ideal would be to emulate the beautiful game of that Brazilian team, in which Pele shone, and who beat Italy in the 70s final, although he acknowledged that it does not matter if Santos wins with an ugly goal.

“I would like to have a mix of” nice game “like that team. But the truth is that the important thing is to put in what we have, regardless of whether we make a nice or ugly goal and not make mistakes,” he stressed.

# LigaMX Great match for Matheus Dória: ♻️ He was the Santos player with the most recoveries (18), he made 87% of his passes and 69% of long passes. He won 8 of 14 duels played and was not dribbled throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/8QX084UahV – SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) May 28, 2021

Also read: Club América: The Eagles would look for César Montes or Johan Vásquez as reinforcements

The Santos captain emphasized the calm they must maintain so as not to despair of reaching the tie in the series.

“If we want to come back, we must play orderly and without the madness of attacking with everyone, and, above all, take care not to receive a goal that complicates things more for us.”