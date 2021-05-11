Santos Laguna: Matheus Doria arrives with extra motivation to the duel against Rayados in the league

The brazilian Matheus Doria from Santos Laguna de la MX League, will arrive with extra motivation to the quarterfinal match against Rayados from Monterrey, by playing his 100th game with the club in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

I face my 100th game with the Santos shirt and I am very happy for that, apart from being a final for us, I am going to reach that mark with this team, I did not imagine it, now I want to have many more games with Santos “, were the words of Matheus Doria.

The Brazilian central defender has had an outstanding step with the Comarca Lagunera team, with whom he will play his 100th match defending his shirt in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Rayados.

Matheus Doria said he was happy to be able to reach this mark with Guillermo Almada’s team, since it was a figure that he did not expect, so with this he wishes to be able to play many more games defending the institution.

