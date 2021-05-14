Santos Laguna: Juan Otero misses the quarterfinals due to injury

Santos Laguna reported this Friday that Colombian striker Juan Otero suffered a right knee injury in the match against Monterrey, corresponding to the first leg of the Mexican Clausura quarterfinals.

“The player Juan Otero suffered a grade one injury to the external lateral ligament of his right knee. We will keep you informed of the evolution of the Colombian player in a timely manner,” explained the northern Mexican team in a press release.

On Thursday, the midfielder started in Santos Laguna’s 2-1 win over Monterrey, but left the substitution after 69 minutes after suffering a fall in which he injured his right knee.

The team noted in the statement that in the next few days it will be known how long the 25-year-old Otero will be off the court.

The native of Sipí signed this Clausura with Santos Laguna and since his arrival he became a fixture in the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada’s scheme.

Otero played the 17 games of the regular phase in which he scored three goals to, together with the Mexicans Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Muñóz, lead Santos in this statistic.

In the final phase, Otero played in the play-off match to help Santos beat Querétaro 5-0 and thereby qualify for the quarterfinals.

The second leg of the quarterfinals will be played this Sunday at the BBVA stadium, home of Monterrey, a duel in which Santos intends to sign their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

