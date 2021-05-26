Santos Laguna: Juan Otero affirms that it does not bother them that they put the Cruz Azul favorite to the title

The Colombian Juan Otero from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that it does not bother them that they put as a favorite the whole of the Blue Cross in the final series, his championship rival within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

If you see him as a favorite, we always go out to do our job as we have been doing, go out to find the games, go out to win and as you have seen we do not back down, it is what identifies this team to be warriors and united, a family “, were the words of Juan Otero.

The midfielder spoke in an interview for Fox Sports MX, where he made it clear that they are not interested in placing the Machine as favorites, since they focus on what they have been working on during the week in search of lifting the title.

Juan Otero was direct in his comments by ensuring that they will go out in search of victory with an offensive game, something they have been doing throughout the tournament without backing down like Warriors.

