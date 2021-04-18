Santos Laguna: Jesús Ocejo warns Toluca prior to their duel on date 15

The Mexican footballer Jesus Ocejo from Santos Laguna de la MX League, issued a warning to the team of Red Devils of Toluca, prior to their meeting on matchday 15 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The team is fine, it’s calm. We are clear about what we are going to propose on Sunday against Toluca, a meeting in which we will go out to give a good game and especially to look for the 3 points ”, were the words of Jesús Ocejo.

The Aztec midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that they are clear about what they are going to propose in their duel against Toluca, with the sole objective of adding 3 units at home.

Jesús Ocejo recognized the importance of this meeting for Guillermo Almada’s team, since they need all 3 units to get fully into the fight for one of the 4 direct positions in the league.

