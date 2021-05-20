Santos Laguna: Jesús Isijara does not trust Puebla and recognizes its dangerousness

Football player Jesus Isijara from Santos Laguna in the League MX, he assured that he does not trust the Club Puebla, their rivals in the semifinals after what was done by the team of Nicolas Larcamón in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Chivas Official transferable list of the Herd for the Apertura 2021

We grabbed a big mental clean and jerk. Puebla has had an excellent tournament. The teams with the least chances are the ones that need to be taken care of the most “, were the words of Jesús Isijara.

The attacking midfielder of the Laguneros spoke in front of the media, where he stressed that they had great motivation after eliminating Rayados but they should not trust the Puebla team for their great tournament.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

In Santos they are more than motivated by their passage to the semifinals but they know that Puebla will not be an easy rival. pic.twitter.com/gZCZuLPAHC – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 19, 2021

Jesús Isijara stressed that the least expected teams are the ones that must be taken care of the most, since they have nothing to lose as they demonstrated throughout the tournament, being considered the dark horse.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content