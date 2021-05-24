Santos Laguna: Jared Borgetti’s wife reports aggressions in the celebrations of the move to the Final

The pass from Santos Laguna to the Grand Final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League against Blue Cross unleashed madness in the Comarca Lagunera, as fans of the Warriors They took to the streets to unleash the celebrations for qualifying for their eleventh final in short tournaments and in which they will seek their seventh title.

The festivities got so out of control that, in the Plaza Mayor, the wife of the former player of Santos Laguna and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Jared Borgetti, He denounced the aggressions and damages that his truck suffered when passing through this point, one of the busiest in the celebrations of the Warriors fans.

According to information published in Multimedios de Torreón, Mónica Borgetti decided to go out to witness the Santos Laguna celebrations because she had visitors in her home, so she wanted to show them how the phenomenon of ‘Santosmanía’ was lived.

Monica’s idea became a real nightmare, as Borgetti’s wife published on social networks that everything got out of control when they passed through La Galeana and Morelos, where a group of Santos fans was shaking the vehicles that were in the place, in addition to hitting them with some objects.

“They kicked my truck and dented the door,” Borgetti’s wife posted.

According to the report, some police units also suffered damage from dents, in addition to registering some attempts to fight, run over and the arrest of three people for driving in an inconvenient condition.

