Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada warns Cruz Azul prior to the return

Santos Laguna will visit the Cruz Azul Machine this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, for the return match of the final of the Closing 2021, To which Guillermo Almada He warned that they are going with everything for the comeback.

In a press conference during the media day, Almada assured that his players are going to “leave their lives on the court” in search of achieving the result that will give them victory and the championship.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso puts the current squad above the champion in Winter 97

“We are going to try and I am convinced that our footballers are going to give up their lives in pursuit of our people, our institution. Tomorrow we will have to attack and defend perfectly to be able to take the title “

“We are going to try and I am convinced that our footballers are going to give up their lives in pursuit of our people, our institution. Tomorrow we will have to attack and defend perfectly to be able to take the title ”. – Guillermo Almada (@ClubSantos) # DíaDeMedios pic.twitter.com/9Rc4EZ11ol – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 30, 2021

The Warriors coach also stressed that he has a fairly young squad, so he will seek to show the intensity that has characterized them in order to be dangerous on the attack.

“We have a very young team to maintain an imbalance, for me the most important thing is to play better than the rival, that does not guarantee the result but it gives you a greater range of possibilities and we will try to do that”

“We have a very young team to maintain an imbalance, for me the most important thing is to play better than the rival, that does not guarantee the result but it gives you a greater range of possibilities and we are going to try to do that.” – Guillermo Almada (@ClubSantos) # DíaDeMedios pic.twitter.com/QYQicyjMfB – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 30, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: