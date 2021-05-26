Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada, upset after elimination of the away goal

Liga MX presented several changes after the owners’ assembly, among which was the elimination of the away goal in the league. Decision that did not leave some very happy, including Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna.

In an interview for ESPN, Almada pointed out that they will have to adapt to these modifications, but this change in the rules will only affect the show, since now the clubs will go out to “not lose” to advance with the position of the table.

“We adapt to the rules, but it is a mistake, there is a little more justice in this because the one who does the best campaign benefits and I think it is good, but it will favor those who make a more mean approach”

Almada pointed out that, with the old rule, the system forced teams to propose away from home to seek that advantage and this made the matches more striking, although he recognized that this change is also to reward the teams that achieved more points than throughout the regular season.

“The current rule if it forces you to look for a visitor, because you want to score a goal, it will not be our case, but whoever has a better position in the table will surely take greater precautions and going to look for a goal forces you and is benefited the show”

“But it has its good points, a little more justice for what you did in the tournament, but I think conservative approaches will benefit a little more, to call them in some way”

