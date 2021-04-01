Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada does not rule out using his team against Chivas

Coach Guillermo Almada from Santos Laguna in the MX League, continues without ruling out its selected Mexicans for the duel against the Chivas del Guadalajara, from day 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich is saddened by the present of Guadalajara

We are still waiting for the report to know how they arrive, Alan played 120 minutes but in good condition, Santiago also but we have to reaffirm it in the tests that we will do, “informed Guillermo Almada.

The Uruguayan technical director in a press conference this Wednesday, made it clear that they are still waiting for the medical reports of how Alan Cervantes and Santiago Muñoz arrive after playing the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

⚽ “We have 3 or 4 chances for Gorriarán, he is undergoing treatment to heal the tendon. It is estimated 3 or 4 weeks into his recovery. He went to a clinic in the US, he does not require intervention” ️ ️Guillermo Almada, DT Santos pic.twitter.com/XylfIpZIs4 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 31, 2021

Almada assured that both selected U-23s have not yet been ruled out, so he hopes to have them a few minutes, a very different case with Gorriarán, who is out of the calls for several weeks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content