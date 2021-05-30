Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada assures that they are prepared for any scenario vs Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna visits the Cruz Azul Machine this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, for the return match of the final of the Closing 2021, to which the lagoon group arrives prepared for any possible scenario.

At a press conference, Guillermo Almada, coach of the Warriors, assured that no scenario can be left uncovered, so they worked to play from 90 to 120 minutes (in case of overtime), and even worked penalties with Carlos Acevedo placeholder image.

“One cannot leave any detail to chance, we work all the game scenarios, if it is 90, 120 or penalties and if it is Carlitos (Acevedo), he is a penalty taker. But the most important thing is tomorrow to try in the 90 minutes to have a favorable result “

Almada also pointed out that they arrive motivated to seek the comeback, as they will play a final in the same stadium where Pelé and Maradona made history, so they will seek to “emulate” these legends.

“We are going for a final, the motivations are for others. We are going to play in a mythical stadium where Pelé and Maradona made the Olympic turn, we are privileged. At the beginning we have to enjoy the moment “

