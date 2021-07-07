Santos Laguna goes for his rematch in the Apertura 2021

MEXICO CITY.

Matheus Doria, defense of Santos Laguna, stated that in the Torreón team they were left with a thorn in the end when they finished as runners-up in Guard1anes 2021, which is why they will seek to reach another final in the Opening 2021, to try to be crowned monarchs of the MX League.

Last tournament we reached the final and we were left with that flavor that we could have won, that has given us confidence to know that we can arrive again, that it is part of our work, of our dedication and we are going to do that, we are going to travel that arduous and difficult road, but we must do it better, “he said.

Regarding two weeks that the team will spend in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, commented that it is something that will be useful to be able to resume the football level ahead of the start of the season.

It will be very good to get on the rhythm, we came from a month off, we must pick up the pace with the ball, but we will have to resume our level very quickly, since we have a short preparation, precisely because we reached the final, “he said.

By last, the Brazilian player made it clear that, although the start they will have in the next season seems complicated, they are not concerned about this situation, as it is something similar to what happened in the previous semester.

The last tournament also touched us within the first five days of America and Cruz Azul, in the end we managed to qualify, although many people did not expect anything from us and we reached the final that everyone wanted to play ”, he concluded.

