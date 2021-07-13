Santos laguna ‘freezes’ Santiago Muñoz due to bad attitude

The Santos Laguna coach, Guillermo Almada, spoke about the situation of the youth squad forward of the ‘Guerrero’ team, Santiago Muñoz, a player who left the concentration in Barra de Navidad to return to Torreón, as he is not seen concentrated.

Thus, Guiilermo Almada revealed that it was the coaching staff’s decision to leave the concentration, because being focused on going to Europe, he did not have his head in the preseason.

Also read: Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac confesses how long he will continue with the UANL Tigres

“Santi is focused on his objectives, which is to go to Europe, 4 months ago we have been having constant communication with him and his family, we were very concerned about his situation, the club has made an effort to try to solve it but he remains focused on trying to go to Europe “. Almada said. “We did not see him with his mind set here. We sent him to Torreón to calm down and make a decision.”

“Santiago Muñoz is focused on going to Europe. We have been in communication with him and his family for months. @ClubSantos has made an effort. We did not see it with the mind set here. We send him to Torreón to calm down and make a decision ”. – Guillermo Almada @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/AmLmm7wJwO – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) July 13, 2021

Santiago Muñoz has not renewed with the whole of the Laguna, because his desire is to emigrate to Europe as soon as possible, a situation that worries in Santos Laguna.

Muñoz, 18, added 3 goals and 3 assists at Guardianes 2021 and was instrumental in Santos reaching the final of the tournament.