Santos Laguna: Félix Torres has the sole objective of qualifying among the 4 best in the league

The Ecuadorian footballer Felix torres from Santos Laguna in the MX League, ensures that his only goal for the final stretch of this Guardians Tournament 2021, is to be able to get into the league among the 4 best of the competition.

We know what to do, we talk about it; the table is tight, if we are fifth or third we can reach 12. We do not want that, we want direct classification and we are going for that goal “, were the words of Félix Torres.

The South American defender spoke of a press conference this Thursday, where he made clear Iran in search of the three points in their duel against Toluca on the 15th day, to keep them in the fight for the first four places in the general table.

⚽: Defender Félix Torres said that to get to the game against Puebla to contest the fourth place, they must first beat Toluca: “That game with Puebla we would have to see what happens with Toluca, those points are vital to know that we can continue fighting so … pic.twitter.com/q0dTLqw3cU – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 15, 2021

Félix Torres stressed that they do not care about what Puebla is doing in the tournament, since they only focus on their matches and performance, leaving aside the matches of their direct rival for the fourth ticket to the league.

