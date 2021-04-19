Santos Laguna: Eduardo Aguirre shines in the victory against Toluca

Santos Laguna got an important victory against Toluca on the field of the TSM Stadium, 3-1 against Toluca. With this victory, the region’s team remained in fifth position with 25 units.

Those led by Guillermo Almada they quickly opened the scoring at minute 3, with a goal from Eduardo Aguirre, who only had to push the ball that Santiago Muñoz put him. Later, a right hand from outside the area, again, from AGuirre, extended the advantage.

For the second part, Toluca advanced lines; however, Otero scored the third goal for Santos Laguna. At minute 68, Canelo cut distances, but would not reach him to be able to come back.

Near the end, after a revised play in the VAR, Santander changed its position and would expel Rigonato. With this result, Toluca remains in eighth place with 19 units, compromising its place in the playoffs.