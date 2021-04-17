Santos Laguna confirms punishment of Diego Valdés for failing to comply with health protocols

A few moments ago, both Santos Laguna and the MX League, released a press release on social networks confirming the suspension and punishment of Diego Valdes, for failing to comply with health protocols.

The district cadre stated in the letter that the player is already confined and is entitled to an internal sanction. For its part, Liga MX will open an investigation to determine the corresponding sanctions.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: La Monumental prepares a surprise for the Eagles in the Young Classic

“Every time the Santos Laguna Club notified that it was separated from the work of the first team, today in accordance with the health protocols established by the LIGA BBVA MX.”

Club Santos communicates that Diego Valdés will be entitled to an internal sanction. ⚽⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Y8AWcR4mEF – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 16, 2021

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Salvador Cabañas, the ‘dad’ of the celestial sends a message to the Eagles

All this was due to a video that was leaked last week, in which the Chilean soccer player could be seen in a nightclub with a crowd of people, breaking the regulations imposed by the League for this campaign.