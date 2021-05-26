Santos Laguna: “Chato” Rodríguez launches a letter to the VAR prior to the final

Santos Laguna will face the Cruz Azul Machine in the final of the Closing Tournament 2021 Y Juan Pablo Rodriguez, former player of the Warriors, He left a little note to arbitration in the previous match of the first leg.

In an interview for Marca Claro, “el Chato” Rodríguez pointed out that the work of the referees in Liga MX has left a lot to be desired, because even with the help of the VAR they end up making incorrect decisions, a situation that he hopes will not happen in the final.

Also read: Liga MX: National Lottery launches special edition tickets for Chivas anniversary

“Today it is very difficult with the VAR that there are mistakes that go directly to the scoreboard. It has happened that even with the VAR there have been mistakes, let’s hope this final is free of that “

Rodríguez also spoke about the importance of the first leg at the TSM Corona Stadium, although he acknowledged that the atmosphere is not the same as that of the old Corona, which “made the rivals tremble”.

“The old Corona stadium weighed too much, so much so that the fans were very close to the players, in each throw-in or corner kick they were noticed. It was not so easy to endure the 40 degree temperature and a very favorable environment for the local team. Without a doubt it is a great change “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: