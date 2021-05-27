Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo surrenders to Jesús Corona prior to the final

Santos Laguna will face the Cruz Azul Machine in the final of the Clausura 2021, in a duel where two of the best current goalkeepers in the MX League, Carlos Acevedo and José de Jesús Corona, will also face each other.

At a press conference during the media day, Acevedo revealed what this meeting means to him, as it is a great opportunity to consolidate himself as one of the leaders of the Warriors, a team for which he always wanted to play.

In addition, Carlos Acevedo also pointed out that it is an important step if he wants to be considered an important goalkeeper, such as “Chuy” Corona, whom he recognized as one of the referents of Mexican soccer.

“It was always my dream to play for Santos, obviously I have many more goals. To be a reference of the Club, to be a reference in the Mexican goal like Jesús Corona. I will continue working for it and the next step is this final “

Santos Laguna will receive a visit from Cruz Azul this Thursday, May 27 at the TSM Corona Stadium, to define the series on Sunday 30 at the Azteca Stadium field.

